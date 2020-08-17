Waiting for a Recovery? An Industry Expert Predicts It Will Take a ‘Long’ Time

If there is anything that people in the hospitality, travel and tourism industries are waiting for, it is a turnaround that will bring back more business and bring them to pre-COVID-19 levels. But according to Gretchen Hall, the CEO of the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, firms may just have to keep waiting.

“It’s going to be a long, slow process,” she recently told Talk Business & Politics (TBP) in an interview. “And from the group and convention booking standpoint, it may take another 12 months to really start seeing substantial numbers of group and large-scale events.”

According to TBP, this is particularly bad news for the Bureau’s home state of Arkansas, where tourism is a $7.4 billion industry that employs hundreds of thousands of people. Hall says that the impact of COVID-19 happened “almost overnight” in the state, which went from “having the most events on our books in any calendar year going into 2020, after having a fabulous 2019 as far as tourism numbers go.”

Approximately 48 hours after COVID-19 broke out in the state, she says, it had “hundreds” of event cancellations. “It just went from having busy facilities to having very dark facilities,” Hall tells TBP. “And at that point, we didn’t really have a clue how long this was going to last. So it has lingered much longer than any of us anticipated and it has been brutal.”

In the meantime, Hall has coped by mitigating expenses, being involved in state and federal advocacy for businesses that rely on the convention and tourism business, and capitalizing on research to understand how the industry will proceed in a post-COVID world. “The third component is really following some of the research and figuring out what the ‘new normal’ coming out of this is going to be, and how we can target specific industries and how we can maximize what Little Rock and the state of Arkansas has to offer from a tourism standpoint in order to be fully prepared when the recovery actually happens,” she tells TBP.