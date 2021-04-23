Want to Know the Top Travel Trends for Spring and Summer? Priceline’s Got You Covered.

Priceline reveals Las Vegas as a popular destination this season with an average room rate of $87 per night.

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

• Priceline found that the top 10 destinations where the average hotel stay costs less than $140 per night include Las Vegas, Denver, Orlando, Seattle and Tampa.

• American travelers are choosing to explore locally, with 70% of car rentals used for road trips in their own states.

• The average advanced purchase window for hotel stays is up 47% compared to 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic kept people in quarantine for more than a year, but that did not hamper their desire to travel. Online travel agency Priceline has completed research on how travel has changed and what trends are rising as we get closer to the spring and summer peak travel seasons. “Not only are leisure travelers desperate to make up for lost travel opportunities in 2020,” CEO Brett Keller says, “but the slow recovery of business travel and broad availability of deals will fuel even more leisure demand.”

One trend that Priceline discovered is that escapism is on top of the travelers’ minds. In terms of flights, hotel stays and car rentals, Americans are highly ranking warm tropical and entertainment-focused destinations, including Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico and Orlando. But that doesn’t mean travelers aren’t looking for a good deal, either.

Instead, Priceline says, those deals are more important than ever and it has identified the top 10 destinations where the average hotel stay costs less than $140 per night. These included Las Vegas ($87), Denver ($116), Orlando ($125), Seattle ($129) and Tampa ($138).

American travelers also are choosing to stay local, Priceline says, with 70% of car rentals used for road trips in their own states. The travelers also are driving an average of 184 miles and local hotel stays are increasing.

The company also reports that the blurring of work-life boundaries is increasing “bleisure” travel that incorporates work during vacations. “This is fueling traveler preference for bundled and package reservations, which streamline the booking process and offer great savings,” Priceline says.

Finally, the company also reports that last-minute trips are probably here to stay. American travelers in 2020 moved to last-minute bookings in staggering numbers, even during the same week or the same day of starting a trip. “While the average advanced purchase window for hotel stays is up 47% compared to 2020 — showing that traveler confidence is increasing, it is still 13% later than 2019,” Priceline says. “With new flexible booking options, last-minute travel offers greater peace of mind and makes it unlikely for this behavior to change.”

