What the Extended Stay Acquisition Means for the Travel Industry

(iStock/hapababa)

Earlier this March, Extended Stay America Inc. and ESH Hospitality Inc. announced they signed an agreement to be acquired by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for approximately $6 billion. This comes at an interesting time in the travel industry, as extended-stay properties have proved to be popular and have helped brands such as Hilton and Choice Hotels during the pandemic.

But what will this acquisition mean for the industry? To get the answer, Hotel Best Practices went to lodging expert Oliver Hoare, the general manager of lodging for Avalara. Hoare, who also previously served as a senior executive at Expedia, spoke to us about the current role of extended-stay properties in the industry, as well as whether or not they will retain their current popularity going forward.

Hotel Best Practices: Before the pandemic, extended stays had built a niche in the lodging sector. How has that grown since the pandemic and how has their use grown, percentage-wise?

Oliver Hoare: I think it’s a good place to be in. At a high level, COVID has caused a deviation in the lodging sector that might not ever return to its pre-COVID environment. Due to a large amount of employees now being able to work remotely, there’s a more transient culture. I know several people who are still in their same role but taking extended stays across the U.S. and taking advantage of the flexibility. Alternative (accommodations have) seen a faster rebound than the typical hotel sector during COVID due to it being easier to socially distance. Having rooms that have kitchenettes allow someone to still be more isolated than in a typical hotel.

HBP: What do you think the Blackstone Group/Starwood Capital Group acquisition of Extended Stay America means for the travel industry?

Oliver Hoare: It’s a clear message on their conviction that lodging might not ever be the same again post-COVID. Blackstone had previously owned Extended Stay, so they knew more than most about managing this business and still felt comfortable with a $6 billion price tag. It shows that lodging is going to have a higher percentage of longer-term, transient occupancy that’s still able to be somewhat socially distanced. Expedia’s comments about Vrbo’s performance relative to its other brands and Airbnb’s performance shows there’s clearly a higher demand for this type of lodging than pre-COVID and large private equity firms want to capitalize on this.

HBP: Do you think we’ll see more acquisitions of extended stay brands? Or will we see an emergence of more extended stay brands?

Oliver Hoare: Yes to both. It’s a more consolidated market than the typical hotel vertical so I’m not sure if it will be acquisition or emergence of new brands. Vacation rentals and alternative accommodation have seen a rise in ADR due to demand outstripping supply. While this is great in the short term for some platforms, the stance of “why buy a room when you can have an apartment/house for the same price?” rings less true due to this increase in cost. I think there’s room for an injection of supply and enough demand to still keep occupancy high.

HBP: How long do you think extended stay hotels will retain this popularity?

Oliver Hoare: With the number of people not getting vaccinated in the U.S. and the potential for new strains, there’s a possibility COVID will simply be a way of life going forward. The desire for a more remote workforce and rooms that allow a higher level of social distancing could simply reinforce the extended stay sub-vertical as a permanent fixture.

HBP: What else do you see for the future of the extended-stay niche?

Oliver Hoare: It’s here to stay. Demand is currently outstripping supply. When typical office-based companies are allowed to venture back into the office, many are allowing remote work to continue or at least have a hybrid workforce. I know many people who would happily take a month away to work in another location. It’s also important to note that even in times of social distancing and a pandemic, extended stays were popular locations for emergency workers and first-responders.