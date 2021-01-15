Will You ‘Check In’ to a Hotel for Your COVID-19 Vaccine?

iStock/Rajan Supal

Last year, hotels were used as sites for voting for the 2020 election. But this year, they could be used as sites to help administer the COVID-19 vaccine. As reported to Forbes, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has reached out to the Biden-Harris transition team to ask it to consider using hotels as places where the people could receive their injections.

“America’s hotels stand ready to work alongside America’s governors as states continue to move forward in administrating the COVID-19 vaccine,” AHLA President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a letter to the transition team. “By quickly mobilizing an existing network of sites, hotels can help strengthen the delivery and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in communities across the country to better streamline and build on current state efforts.”

One argument that AHLA makes in favor of using hotels as sites is their geographical spread with more than 50,000 hotels in every state. In addition, the hotels often have large spaces with private rooms, meeting rooms, conference and ballrooms that make social distancing possible. Their 24-hour operations also would enable the vaccines to be administered all day long.

“With the next phases of vaccination distribution underway, hotels have the unique capability to help provide additional locations to assist with the administration of the vaccine,” Rogers added. “This industry looks forward to continuing this work in partnership with the public and private sectors to support this next phase of recovery.”