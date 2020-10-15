Wyndham Aims to Better Understand Guests With New Platform

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — which has more than 9,000 hotels in approximately 90 countries — has announced its deployment of Amperity’s customer data platform. This platform enables the hotel franchising company to compile, visualize and analyze data from multiple systems so it can provide actionable guest insights.

“Having a robust understanding of our guests and what drives them to stay with our franchisees is essential to our business,” Wyndham Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Checchio declared. “Through our new platform from Amperity, we’re able to have a complete 360 guest view, unlocking new insights that allow us to be timelier, more efficient and more effective in our efforts to engage the everyday traveler.”

The platform allows Wyndham to change its use of data by unifying customer databases and centralizing information from online and offline transactions, loyalty program activities, email interactions and more. According to Wyndham, this makes it more efficient in answering business questions and more nimble and precise in what it does with the answers to these questions.

Some examples of use cases include creating local campaigns that connect guests to new hotel openings or developing and launching offers that are designed to help turn repeat clients into Wyndham Rewards members. “With Amperity, we’re able to become more sophisticated in not only who we reach out to with a particular campaign, but how, where and when we engage them,” Checchio added. “It’s a win for our guests — who will ultimately see content and offers that are more compelling and engaging to them — and a win for our franchisees, who stand to benefit from that engagement.”

“The travel and hospitality industry has been in a constant state of change over the past several years as brands look for new and innovative ways to navigate their customers’ new normal,” Amperity Chief Executive Officer Kabir Shahani said. “Despite the challenges that COVID-19 has posed, Wyndham continues to take a proactive and passionate approach to advancing their understanding of their guests and how they can be of service to them.”