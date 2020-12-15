Wyndham Aims to Meet Customer Price Points With New UAE Properties

The Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira is the first hotel to open in the UAE under the Super 8 brand.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — which has approximately 9,000 hotels across 90 countries — announced its continued growth this week in the United Arab Emirates with the opening of the 290-room Wyndham Dubai Deira and Super 8 by Wyndham Dubai Deira. The latter, a 94-key hotel, is its first property in the UAE under the economy brand.

The hotels, which are in Deira, are part of Wyndham’s efforts to meet travelers’ demands for accommodations at varying price points in the region. “We are thrilled to welcome these iconic brands to this important area of Dubai,” Wyndham Regional Director of Middle East and Africa Michel Augier said.

“The Deira Waterfront has great potential to attract visitors from around the world, many of whom bring varying accommodation needs, making it the ideal location to further expand our presence,” he continued. “With distinct offerings from economy to upscale, this marks yet another step in our continued commitment to making hotel travel possible for all.”

Super 8, which is aimed towards budget conscious travelers, has guest rooms that mix contemporary interior design elements with traditional Arabian touches. The Wyndham Dubai Deira appeals to upscale guests and feature a spa with two treatment rooms, a sauna and steam room, a fitness center and a pool deck.

The properties also are part of the Deira Enrichment Project, a development by Ithra Dubai and fully owned by Investment Corp. of Dubai. Located along the Dubai Creek in the southern part of Deira, the mixed-use project has the goal of expanding the urban area of the Deira community towards the waterfront.