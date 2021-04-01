Wyndham Hotels Expands Footprint in Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa

Wyndham’s portfolio includes Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dwarka in Dwarka, India.

Last year was a tough one for the hotel industry, but Wyndham Hotels & Resorts persevered with 38 new hotel signings in Europe, the Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), the completion of several openings, and the launch of initiatives to support and empower hotel partners across EMEA. This year, the hotel franchising company says it is continuing that good work with its recent launches and a line-up of new openings.

So far this year, the company has announced the debut of the La Quinta brand in Dubai, opened Ramada by Wyndham Izmir Aliaga in Turkey, and expanded its Dolce brand with a new flagship hotel in Copenhagen. Wyndham also says it will continue with its development pipeline of more than 16,000 rooms that includes more than 20 new hotels that will open later this year.

“Our ability to continue to grow is a testament to the strength of the value proposition of the Wyndham brands for hotel partners as they prepare to rebuild demand, and we are looking forward to our continued and long-term success together.” — Dimitris Manikis, President of EMEA

“We are extremely proud of these achievements, initiatives and the incredible resilience shown by our hotel partners in the region,” Wyndham President of EMEA Dimitris Manikis said. “In the toughest period our industry has ever experienced, it is more important than ever to put our partners, guests and teams at the heart of everything we do. Our ability to continue to grow is a testament to the strength of the value proposition of the Wyndham brands for hotel partners as they prepare to rebuild demand, and we are looking forward to our continued and long-term success together.”

Wyndham’s upcoming openings this year also include the debut of its namesake brand in Cyprus with the opening of the Wyndham Nicosia, and the opening of seven new properties in Turkey, where the company is the largest international hotel group with more than 80 hotels. In addition, the company will see brand expansion in the Middle East with the opening of the first Days Inn by Wyndham in the United Arab Emirates in the second half of this year.