Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Wants to Pay People to Take Their Vacations

Each year, workers build up nice, comfy cushions of paid-time-off (PTO) days — but some never get the chance to take a long, fulfilling vacation. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — which has more than 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries — wants to change all that. This week, it announced that it is taking nominations through April 6 for “Operation Out of Office” (Operation OOO), an initiative that will award an American worker with two weeks of vacation and a paycheck of $5,000.

In exchange for the $5,000, the winner will have to share their trip on their favorite social media networks in order to inspire other vacation-ready travelers. According to Wyndham, this initiative comes after reports from the United States Travel Association that American workers left an average of 33% of their PTO unused last year, despite working longer hours.

“This is about experiencing the joy that can only come from travel and knowing that wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do, Wyndham will be there to welcome you.” — Lisa checchio, vice president and chief marketing officer.

“Every year, millions of Americans leave PTO on the table as they immerse themselves in work, family, and the hustle of daily life,” Wyndham Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Lisa Checchio said. “Operation OOO is about recognizing those Americans and making the point that now, more than ever, we all need to carve out time to relax, recharge and get away. If it takes us paying someone to help get that message across, then that’s money well spent.”

People who want to nominate a friend, family member, co-worker, or themselves can do so by submitting an essay of 100 words, justifying the nomination. When a winner is chosen, he or she will be able to enjoy 14 nights at the Wyndham hotel or hotels of their choosing and receive a $250-per-day stipend, as well as a free upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership. After their booking their trip, the nominee also will receive a paycheck of $5,000.

“Some jobs are hard,” Checchio said. “This isn’t one of them. If you want to get paid to sit on the beach for two weeks, go for it. Always dreamed of seeing the sights along Route 66? Have at it. Looking to check Yellowstone off your bucket list? Do it. This is about experiencing the joy that can only come from travel and knowing that wherever you want to go, whatever you want to do, Wyndham will be there to welcome you.”