Wyndham Will Offer Mobile Check-In and Checkout With New ‘Game Changer’

This week, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announced the launch of its new mobile app for iOS and Android that prioritizes low-contact in-stay features. With the app, the company says it is set to be the first to offer mobile check-in and checkout at nearly 6,000 economy and midscale hotels in the United States.

“More than ever, travelers are seeking drive-to accommodations and Wyndham offers the power of established brands that they know and trust — brands like La Quinta by Wyndham, Days Inn by Wyndham and Super 8 by Wyndham,” commented Jessica Davidson, the senior vice president of Digital for Wyndham. “For everyday travelers, especially those traveling during the pandemic, this app is a game changer, delivering the features guests expect today alongside a robust foundation for the future.”

In addition to mobile check-in and checkout, guests can use the app’s Lightning Book, where road trippers and road warriors can search for the nearest Wyndham hotel for the night. “They can also see in real time their proximity from the hotel and book using Wyndham Rewards points, should they prefer to do so,” the company says.

“The pandemic has propelled digital adoption and travelers now expect streamlined, low-contact experiences.”

The app also will feature a Digital Room Key, which can be used later this year at select resorts, such as the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek in Orlando, Fla., and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Rio Grande, P.R. Wyndham also expects to expand this offering to other hotels and resorts over the next 12 months as locations choose to leverage and implement it.

Wyndham adds that the app also will create an immerse experience for guests that will anticipate and adapt to their real-time needs based on where they are and what they want to do. For example, with the My App Passport feature, guests can track engagements with stamps, animations and more when they achieve select-in app accomplishments, including booking a stay or redeeming points.

The app also offers them the ability to manage their account and update their Wyndham Reward member profiles and stay preferences, as well as add preferred methods of payment. “Our new app could not have arrived at a more critical time,” Davidson said. “The pandemic has propelled digital adoption and travelers now expect streamlined, low-contact experiences.

“This app allows our thousands of franchisees to help deliver upon those expectations, while providing the easiest and fastest possible path to booking direct,” she added. “It’s a win-win both for our guests and for our franchisees.”