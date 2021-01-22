Wynn Las Vegas Earns Sharecare Certification With Safety Measures

iStock/Leinani Shak Photography

Even after many months of the coronavirus pandemic, safety remains a major focus for hotels. One that has made it a priority is Wynn Las Vegas, which recently announced it is one of the first resorts in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED with Forbes Travel Guide. The verification helps ensure that customers can confidently book stays at resorts that have strong health and safety procedures in place.

“We have worked tirelessly to develop rigorous health and safety practices to ensure that our guests feel safe when visiting,” commented Marilyn Spiegel, the president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. “This verification is a testament to our efforts as we continue to offer our guests the latest health safety advancements and the very best five-star resort experience.”

“The pandemic has made it clear that hotels and resorts must, first and foremost, assure guests of their safety,” Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen said. “By becoming VERIFIED, Wynn Las Vegas has demonstrated its commitment to creating a culture of accountability and following global best practices to heighten health security, certified by a third party.”

According to Wynn Las Vegas, it worked with a team of medical and public health professionals to create its health and safety program, which was based on the most effective practices available. The resort also has opened an onsite COVID-19 vaccination center in partnership with the University Medical Center to increase the distribution of the vaccine in Las Vegas and help the state recover from the pandemic.

But Wynn Las Vegas is not yet finished. The resort also plans to launch an onsite COVID-19 testing lab in the coming weeks for employees, hotel guests, and meetings and convention groups. The lab also will offer PRC testing, which is known as the “gold standard” of tests thanks to its accuracy in detecting the virus, Wynn Las Vegas says.