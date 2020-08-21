Yesterday’s Hotel Suite is Today’s Classroom at Club Wyndham

The hospitality industry has seen travelers use hotel rooms during the pandemic as their homes-away-from-home to get work done from a distance. But what about the kids, who are now learning from their virtual classrooms? Club Wyndham thinks they deserve a break, too, and is offering families this opportunity through its “Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List” vacation package.

Starting Aug. 24, families that schedule stays between Sept. 14 and Dec. 18 will be able to save up to 30% at its all-suite resorts that are in drive-to, family-friendly destinations across the country and have outdoor adventure and historical sites. The families also will enjoy the use of upgraded Wi-Fi and receive an extra power strip and a Club Wyndham backpack with school supplies, including pencil cases, erasers and notebooks.

But Club Wyndham has not forgotten about the adults, who will receive noise cancelling headphones and a complimentary bottle of wine. In addition, “The spacious arrangements of Club Wyndham suites allow kids the ability to spread out and set up remote work stations at a dining room table, kitchen island or inside bedrooms where Zoom calls won’t be interrupted, instead of cramming into an RV or a small hotel room,” it says.

“We know that families have been cooped up for months and that many folks had to cancel their summer travel plans due to the pandemic,” Senior Vice President of Global Brands Lori Gustafson said. “We hope that Club Wyndham’s ‘Back to School, Back to Your Bucket List’ package will help families find the silver lining in their new normal by taking advantage of a unique chance to explore new destinations without worrying about kids missing school.”