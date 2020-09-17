Zadún and Private Jetaway Offer Luxury ‘From Door to Door’

Key takeaways:

•Private Jetaway and Zadún have partnered to offer guests extensive convenience in traveling and luxury during the pandemic. •Zadún’s “Tosoani” service is designed to meet and exceed the guests’ wishes.

It sometimes takes a unique offering to drive people to leave their homes and begin traveling again during the pandemic. Luxury travel company Private Jetaway may have just the thing in its new partnership with Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve resort in San José del Cabo, Mexico.

Through Private Jetaway’s new “UltraLuxe Jet-to-Villa Retreat” package, guests can enjoy such benefits as a wellness-vetted private jet transport, an “exceptional” villa and staff, and ground transportation. This includes a round-trip flight into Cabo San Lucas’ International Airport from any point in the United States for 2 to 12 people, private terminal aircraft boarding and customs clearance when arriving in Cabo, and private customs clearance when back in the United States.

Guests can stay at Zadún’s Oceanfront Villa, the Family Oceanfront Villa or the Grand Reserve Villa, which is the most luxurious of the three, featuring four king bedrooms and one double. It also offers five lounges, an outdoor dining area, a fully-equipped modern kitchen, a private fitness center and two spacious bathrooms with deep soaking tubs and indoor or outdoor showers.

Zadún also offers 24-hour “Tosoani” private attendant service, which allows guests to skip the process of checking in and checking out and enjoy an arrival and departure experience arranged by the attendant, who also takes care of everything in between. “Whether that means private breakfast on the guest room terrace, a one-on-one agave tasting with the resort’s world-class mixologist, or more, Tosoani designs each experience to meet and surpass guests’ wishes,” Private Jetaway says.

“Understandably, the world is slowly beginning to rise from a place of pause,” Private Jetaway President Wayne J. Rizzi says. “We are here to make that experience comfortable and convenient. The Zadún is a true oasis of relaxation and wellbeing. Unlike other private jet companies that piecemeal their partnerships, Private Jetaway offers an ultraluxe package inclusive of ground transport, private jet and luxury villa intricately designed for each valued guest.”

Zadún Sales and Marketing Director Heda Chehda notes that the resort is focused on genuine care for the customers. “As the most recent Reserve, the fourth worldwide and the first in Mexico, our topmost priority is to provide the finest, customized high-level service. In a world that has changed so much as of late, we let them be seduced by our breathtaking coastline views and our rich vulture, where desert and ocean collide,” Chehda said. “We are thrilled to create this unique partnership with Private Jetaway, which will provide guests with a luxury experience from door to door.”