Bradley Corp.’s Hand Sanitizer Dispensers Promote Hand Hygiene

Life in a pandemic has made hand hygiene more important than ever, particularly in hotels and restaurants. Bradley Corp. has a solution to help encourage cleanliness with its new hand sanitizer dispensers and stands, which it says can provide convenient and easy access to hand hygiene anywhere in a facility.

The touchless dispensers — which are made of stainless steel — provide access to the sanitizer in high-interaction areas. In addition, its 6A20 dispenser stand provides users with an ADA-compliant, freestanding solution with a square base of 11-gauge stainless steel. It also comes with a drip tray that will catch sanitizer drips and help keep floors clean.

“Bradley’s hand sanitizer stations are an economical choice for facilities,” Senior Product Manager Laura Stang said. “In only a matter of months, facilities using Bradley’s hand sanitizer dispensers will achieve a 65-80% consumable cost savings, so the stations will quickly pay for themselves while keeping building occupants’ and visitors’ hands sanitized.” To learn more, visit www.bradleycorp.com/hand-sanitizer-solutions.