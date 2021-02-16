Bradley Corp.’s Partitions Help Add Beauty to Your Restrooms

The restroom is not the first place that people think of when they undergo the process of “beautifying” their properties. But Bradley Corp.’s new collection of Euro-style partitions can help hospitality and restaurant properties add that unexpected elegance to these spaces. Clients can choose from the company’s Float Series, Lucent Series and Loft Series of partition models, which are designed to create a dramatic backdrop in commercial washrooms.

According to the company, the partitions are characterized by modern design elements such as enameled tempered glass, frameless construction and “floating-on-air” aesthetics. The products also are available in several color options with LED occupancy lighting.

“Bradley’s collection of Euro-style partitions offers the complete package for creating distinctively modern and elegant washroom designs,” Product Manager Mary Scherer said. “Reinforced with robust materials, accessories and construction, this collection is as resilient as it is beautiful.” To learn more, go to www.bradleycorp.com/euro-style-partitions.