CommScope is Set to Raise a RUCKUS in the Hospitality Industry

CommScope’s new RUCKUS H550 Wi-Fi 6 indoor access point allows hotel owners to provide several 4K video streams, virtual reality and fast downloads.

This week, technology firm CommScope introduced the indoor RUCKUS H550 and outdoor RUCKUS T350, its latest additions to its Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) portfolio. According to the company, the modern device environment includes Wi-Fi-enabled, end-user computing devices and multiple IoT endpoints enabled by multiple wireless technologies, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy and Zigbee.

These two new products, CommScope says, incorporate all three protocols, allowing organizations to deploy a single, converged network infrastructure that supports end-user needs and operational needs, such as building and energy management, asset tracking, physical security and telemetry. For example, the H550 AP powers hyper-connected rooms, allowing hotel, apartment, dormitory and other multi-dwelling unit owners to provide several 4K video streams, IPTV, virtual reality, VoIP and fast downloads, as well as support for IoT endpoints and associated applications.

But when it comes to the outside, CommScope says its T350 AP provides high-performance outdoor connectivity in a compact form, which allows it to meet the aesthetic needs of smart spaces, community Wi-Fi installations, airports and other large public venues. The product also is built to endure harsh conditions, such as extreme temperatures, humidity, wind, salt and fog. For more information, visit www.commscope.com.