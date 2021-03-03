HELIIX Health Pass Wants to Bring the Hospitality Industry Back to Normal

This week, REVIV Global announced its partnership with V Health Passport to bring the HELIIX Health Pass to the hospitality industry. The product, which is intended to help the hospitality industry return to normal, has earned the endorsement of one of the members of the British Royal Family.

According to REVIV, users will need to download the VPassport app. After they receive a rapid antigen for COVID-19, the results will be uploaded to their HELIIX Health Pass. When they go to venues such as a restaurant, bar or conference with their VCode, they will be scanned in by staff at the venue, who can feel safe about who is being let inside.

“The hospitality industry across the world [needs] REVIV’s HELIIX Health Pass to give to their clientele and employees the peace of mind that everyone they’re mixing with has tested negative for COVID,” said Hap Klopp, the founder and former CEO of The North Face. “It would be perfect for somewhere like Vegas.”

“This groundbreaking cyber technology could really have a positive impact,” added Zara Tindall, who is Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter and an ambassador for V-Health Passport. To learn more, visit www.revivme.com.