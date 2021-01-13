LG Brings Entertainment and Art to Your Hotel

A viewer does not usually turn to a TV set to look at a majestic painting — but that’s where LG Business Solutions USA has set itself apart. The company has launched its new LG OLED Gallery Series Hotel TVs, which are specifically manufactured for luxury hotel brands who want to attract and engage premium guests.

The series of TVs can provide hoteliers with a gallery mode that displays art when not in use. “The new OLED Gallery Series is inspired by the art world, with sleek lines and virtually no gap between the TV and the wall it’s mounted on, complementing luxury guest rooms and public spaces,” said Michael Kosla, the hospitality vice president for LG Business Solutions USA.

“And LG-exclusive hospitality technology allows hoteliers to create innovative, engaging guest experiences,” he added. The 65- and 55-inch TVs also feature LG’s Pro:Centric Smart technology and support for networked IP and Wi-Fi connectivity. To learn more, visit www.lgsolutions.com.