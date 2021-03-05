Relay’s New Feature Helps Hotel Workers in a ‘Panic’

When a crisis occurs in a hotel, you need to get ahold of the right people to get issues resolved fast. Communications platform Relay wants to help clients in the hospitality, facility, and manufacturing sectors do that with its new “panic button” feature for its Relay+ device.

The button, which comes in the size of a hockey puck, initiates a panic signal that is reported to panic responders. Currently, thousands of U.S. service workers use the button because of its cellular range of two-way communication, GPS tracking, and a cloud-connected dashboard.

Radisson Hotels also has selected Relay as a preferred vendor across its U.S. operations. “We understand that hotel team members work around the clock and in locations of the hotel where they may find themselves alone,” commented Kyle Loven, the director of safety and security, Americas, for Radisson Hotel Group. “It is our priority to provide both a safe environment and peace of mind for these employees.” To learn more about the panic button, visit www.relaygo.com/location-and-safety.