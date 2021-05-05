Steeped Coffee and La Colombe Bring Touch-Free Coffee to Hotels

Hotels need more touch-free options for their guests, but what about when it comes to coffee? Steeped Coffee may have the answer. The company offers a fully compostable brewing method that does not need a machine or specialty equipment. Instead, it delivers it in a manner similar to tea, with packs that feature craft-roasted, freshly ground and pre-portioned coffee that is triple nitro-sealed.

This week, Steeped Coffee announced it is adding La Colombe Coffee Roasters to its lineup of brands that are available in its Steeped Brewing Method and featured in fully compostable Steeped Packs. According to Steeped Coffee, this partnership brings the touch-free coffee and green solution to hotels, offices, wholesale purchasers and others nationwide.

“Steeped doesn’t take its barista approved standards lightly and we’ve worked closely with La Colombe to validate everything from freshness, quality, extraction, shelf life and most importantly, consistent taste to bring the most authentic La Colombe experience directly to single-serve customers,” Steeped Coffee CEO and founder Josh Wilbur said. For more information, go to www.steepedcoffee.com.