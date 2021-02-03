The PPE Travel Kit Aims to Keep Families Safe ‘Anywhere in the World’

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel just is not what it used to be. People want to stay safe as they go from place to place, and GermFreeKits.com’s new PPE Travel Kit is designed to help them do that. It features a collection of PPE and sanitizing materials, including a Mini UV Sanitizer Travel Wand Light, disinfecting wipes, hand and spray sanitizers, and a face shield and face masks.

It also comes with a KN95 face mask, a reusable mask, a utensil set, shower shoes, towels and washcloths, king bed sheets and pillowcases, gloves and facial tissues. “This Travel Kit is packed with absolutely everything you need to stay safe and healthy while traveling anywhere in the world,” commented Felicia Di John of GermFreeKits.com. “We have these kits fully in stock and ready to ship.

“You get everything you need to fly, stay in a hotel, do business, dine in restaurants, and stay with friends and family, all while remaining completely safe and secure; it’s easy to pack this in your luggage to take with you,” she added. Click here to purchase and learn more about the Kit.