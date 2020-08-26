The San-AD-tizer Greets Customers and Helps Them Stay Clean

Avante Displays has introduced the San-AD-tizer, a new product for the retail, restaurant and hospitality markets that helps them engage with customers while also promoting safety and cleanliness. The marketing display is designed for high traffic, high visibility entrances where clients are welcomed and encouraged to use the product’s touchless, battery-powered hand sanitizer or conventional pump bottle.

But when they do, the San-AD-tizer’s built-in media player activates a marketer’s video for customers to watch. Avante’s units are sent pre-loaded and tested, and ready to play a promotional message and/or COVID-19 guidelines. The company also can custom print the displays with graphics, logos and a menu, and offers freestanding floor and tabletop versions.

Currently, the San-AD-tizer can be seen in Bass Pro Shops, Lowe’s, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kroger, Menards and Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Click here for more information.