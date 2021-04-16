Type to search

Hotel New Product Spotlight

WMF’s New Brewer is Built to Meet the Espresso Needs of Hotel Lounges

April 16, 2021
This week, coffee and espresso machine company WMF announced the North American launch of its new, fully automatic WMF 1110 S brewer. The machine is designed to meet the needs of environments such as hotel executive lounges, offices and spas when it comes to high-quality espresso beverages.

“The WMF 1100 S delivers best-in-class coffee paired with the most technically advanced features,” said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing for SEB PROFESSIONAL North America, which offers WMF products. “From Impeccable coffee consistency to perfect foam quality, it crafts extraordinary specialty beverages for both self-serve and staff-operated businesses.”

The machine achieves this with a Basic Milk system to ensure consistency and temperature for every beverage it produces, such as cappuccinos, latte macchiatos and lattes. It also allows users to make milk foam themselves with an optional Basic Stream Wand.

“This is really a machine with a small footprint and a large impact,” Couppey added. “On a countertop, it’s a work of art; for a business, it’s an indispensable brewer designed to perform.” To learn more, visit www.wmf-coffeemachines.com.

