World Centric Introduces Compostable Cutlery Collection

There are many ways for hotels and restaurants to be green, even when it comes to their eating utensils. World Centric has introduced a new collection of certified compostable molded fiber single-use cutlery and serving utensils that are environmentally conscious and wood- and plastic-free. According to the company, more than 27 million tons of plastic end up in U.S. landfills each year and plastic cutlery is one of the most common items found in the ocean.

Although traditional plastic utensils are made from petroleum and do not decompose, World Centric makes its fiber cutlery from discarded sugarcane and renewable bamboo fibers. The Biodegradable Products Institute has certified the collection as commercially compostable and it does not contain any added PFAS or bioplastic.

World Centric’s cutlery also joins its line of existing leaf molded fiber products, which include containers, plates, bowls, portion cups, and lids. To learn more, go to www.worldcentric.com.