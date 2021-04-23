Thanks to Deana Karim, People Are Having Their Sugar-free Treats and Eating Them, Too

Deana Karim uses only the highest-quality innovative ingredients to deliver low-carb mixes with excellent flavor and no added sugar.

Good Dee’s Creator and Founder Deana Karim has entrepreneurship in her blood. A first-generation Middle Eastern immigrant, she grew up watching her father start and run a successful business.

So when she couldn’t find the perfect cookie that satisfied her love of baked goods but was also low-carb and gluten-free, she created it herself. It wasn’t easy, but with lots of trial and error in her kitchen and while raising a family of her own, she made a healthy KETO-friendly cookie that was so good that she knew she had something special.

Good Dee’s was born, and the success of the minority-owned baking mix business has caught the attention of others. April is National Arab-American Heritage Month and the perfect time to celebrate minority-owned businesses such as New York-based Good Dee’s.

Something Special

Enduring a lifelong struggle with weight gain and a family history of diabetes, Karim was stuck with very limited snack options. She couldn’t find a sweet treat full of flavor that wasn’t full of undesirable ingredients. The options she found were: one, not easy to make; two, full of carbs; and three, just didn’t taste very good.

Karim knew she was not alone in this quest for the “perfect cookie,” and others sought it, too, whether for lifestyle or dietary reasons. So she resolved to create her own.

The first step for Karim was to embrace a low-carb, sugar-free lifestyle. To make it work, she had to find just the right alternative sweeteners that would create delicious food that didn’t make her feel like she was settling.

Over time, trying countless ingredients and recipes, Karim created a low-carb, gluten-free cookie that pleased her. But not just her — she was getting two thumbs up from nearly everyone who tried it. That’s when she knew she was on to something special. After the birth of her second child in 2015, Karim set to work on launching Good Dee’s.

What started with a Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix Karim created in her kitchen has grown tremendously, and Good Dee’s has expanded to various baking mixes, from brownies to pancakes to cookies. As Karim says, “We have no intention of stopping.”

Good Dee’s uses only the highest-quality innovative ingredients to deliver low-carb mixes with excellent flavor and no added sugar. Products are safe for gluten-, soy- and dairy-free diets, and they are a KETO-friendly solution the whole family will gladly devour.

For Karim, this is a true success story of one woman’s lifelong quest to “have her cake and eat it, too.” She has created something she believes everyone can enjoy.

