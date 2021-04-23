Young King Hair Care Sets Out to ‘Shake Up the Beauty Industry’

Cora and Stefan Miller founded Young King Hair Care, inspired by the experiences with their young son.

Before 2020, no business owner could anticipate the impact that the coronavirus pandemic would have on their business and how they would need to adapt. But one that successfully did is the Black-owned Young King Hair Care, which Cora and Stefan Miller founded in December 2019. The two started the company — which is the first multicultural beauty brand for young men — after gaining first-hand experience with their own young son.

Together, the two set the goal of creating a plant-based and vegan grooming line that appealed to young boys and encouraged a daily grooming regime that promoted textured hair and growth. “We are here to shake up the beauty industry by redefining self-care and grooming for the next generation of Black and Brown men, giving them the confidence [they] need to be their best selves every day,” Cora Miller said.

Young King launched itself as a direct-to-consumer brand with a three-step styling regimen: leave-in conditioner, essential oils and curling cream. Due to the pandemic, it revised its go-to market strategy, tested multiple social and digital campaigns, and partnered with bloggers and influencers. After enjoying success, it introduced a shampoo and conditioner in November 2020.

Target also approached the Millers with an offer to sell its products, both in-line and in-store, which was followed up by Walmart. Today, the products can be found in more than 1,200 stores, online through the retailers, and on Young King’s website. “As a result of their early-on pivoting and testing, Young King exceeded initial forecasts and achieved 394% [growth] in 2H 2020 vs. 1H 2020 within the first full year of business, driven by 94% of sales from new customers,” it says.

Citing numbers from the Selig Center for Economic Growth, Young King reports that Black spending was at an excess of $1.4 trillion last year. “Sales of multicultural hair care products rose +15% through February 2020 from a year ago,” it adds.