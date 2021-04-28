Sassy Woof’s Adjustable Harnesses Make the Leap to PetSmart

This week, dog accessories brand Sassy Woof announced the launch of its adjustable harnesses at PetSmart. The 100% woman- and minority-owned company offers four exclusive designs for the harnesses — Good Vibes, Main Squeeze, So Fetch and So Fresh — that are available in approximately 1,300 PetSmart locations in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, and on PetSmart.com.

“We are beyond thrilled to make our way into PetSmart with our best offerings for our loved, furry friends,” Sassy Woof founder Christine Chang declared. “As the weather warms up and we are all more outdoors, our harnesses are ready for any adventure. And because they are the most fashionable accessory, you cannot help but want to photograph your dog in them.”

The harnesses — which range in size from extra small to large — feature neoprene fabric with breathable mesh and can be adjusted at the neck and chest for a customized fit. To learn more, go to www.sassywoof.com.