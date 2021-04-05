5G Whiz: Manufacturers Have High Expectations

iStock/donskarpo

Ninety-one percent of manufacturers believe 5G connectivity is important to the overall future of their businesses and that the speed of 5G deployment will have a positive impact on their ability to compete globally, according to a new study from The Manufacturing Institute.

The institute found that a similar percentage of manufacturers expect 5G to lead to the creation of new processes and businesses. They believe 5G can make supply chains more efficient and improve the productivity of both machines and people. “It also will likely lead to new improvements no one has anticipated yet,” The Manufacturing Institute said.

“Manufacturers’ competitiveness depends on their ability to continuously improve the efficiency and effectiveness of their operations, and disruptive technologies are changing the way that firms innovate and produce,” said Chad Moutray, director of the institute’s Center for Manufacturing Research and chief economist for the National Association of Manufacturers.

For insights on 5G’s impact on Industry 4.0, click here.

The institute is scheduled to host a webinar on 5G on Tuesday, April 6. Other findings from its study that are likely to come up at the webinar:

Four-fifths of manufacturers indicate 5G technology will be important to inventory tracking, facility security, and warehousing and logistics.

Three-fourths predict 5G also will be important to inspection and assembly activities, with seven in 10 expecting packaging and employee training to benefit from the deployment of 5G.

You will find the 44-page study here.