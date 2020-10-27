8 Disruptive Technologies Shaping the Future of Smart Manufacturing

During The Best of SMX Virtual Event, participants will explore Industry 4.0 and what manufacturers need to know to be successful and thrive under today’s and tomorrow’s changing, challenging business conditions. (iStock/PhonlamaiPhoto)

Manufacturing association SME will explore eight key disruptive technologies during “The Best of SMX Virtual Event” on Oct. 29. SME believes they are destined to change the face of manufacturing globally over the next decade.

“Manufacturing is accelerating into its fourth renaissance,” said Julie Pike, director of Canadian Events for SME. “Innovation and technological advancements are dramatically reshaping how we produce our products, from the way we design them, to how our factories are connected to how we empower our workforce.”

The Best of SMX Virtual Event will present case studies, panel discussions and a number of keynote addresses. Participants will explore Industry 4.0 and what manufacturers need to know to be successful and thrive under today’s and tomorrow’s changing, challenging business conditions, Pike said.

Eight key disruptive technologies to be explored at The Best of SMX include:

3D Printing/Additive Manufacturing in which manufacturers can use this game-changing power to design and rapidly produce tooling and finished parts not possible with traditional methods.

in which manufacturers can use this game-changing power to design and rapidly produce tooling and finished parts not possible with traditional methods. Automation and Robotics technology that enables accuracy and increased productivity while assuming dirty and even dangerous tasks done by humans who can focus on more technical aspects of manufacturing.

technology that enables accuracy and increased productivity while assuming dirty and even dangerous tasks done by humans who can focus on more technical aspects of manufacturing. Cybersecurity to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks, maintain data integrity and safeguard businesses’ intellectual property.

to protect systems, networks and programs from digital attacks, maintain data integrity and safeguard businesses’ intellectual property. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning utilizes computer systems to reason over collected data and predict maintenance and other key business needs.

utilizes computer systems to reason over collected data and predict maintenance and other key business needs. Data Analytics evaluates raw data from the manufacturing environment to deduce issues and initiate experience-based business decisions.

evaluates raw data from the manufacturing environment to deduce issues and initiate experience-based business decisions. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality to create new vision in enacting machine maintenance, product design, workforce training and manufacturing simulation.

to create new vision in enacting machine maintenance, product design, workforce training and manufacturing simulation. Industrial IoT utilizing machine-to-machine communication, big data and machine learning power efficiencies and reliability in the factory.

utilizing machine-to-machine communication, big data and machine learning power efficiencies and reliability in the factory. Workforce Transformation to drive the cultural and technological changes that are necessary for manufacturing companies to take advantage of smart manufacturing initiatives.

The Best of SMX Virtual Event will feature manufacturing experts from major global organizations, including Ford Motor Co., Lockheed Martin, Stanley Black & Decker, Microsoft Corp., Nikon, Verizon Business Group, Siemens Industry Software and McKinsey & Co.