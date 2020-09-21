Airbus has Plans to Build the First Zero-Emission Aircraft

The European aerospace company revealed three different aircraft concepts to find the most efficient way to travel long distances by plane without producing greenhouse gas emissions.

Airbus plans to build the first zero-emission commercial aircraft that it said could be in service by 2035. All of its concepts rely on hydrogen as a primary power source, which Airbus said it believes holds “exceptional promise as a clean aviation fuel and is likely to be a solution for aerospace and many other industries to meet their climate-neutral targets.”

The three concepts — all codenamed “ZEROe” — include:

A turbofan design with a range of 2,000+ nautical miles, capable of operating transcontinentally and powered by a modified gas-turbine engine running on hydrogen, rather than jet fuel, through combustion. The liquid hydrogen will be stored and distributed via tanks located behind the rear pressure bulkhead.

A turboprop design that uses a turboprop engine instead of a turbofan and is also powered by hydrogen combustion in modified gas-turbine engines, which would be capable of traveling more than 1,000 nautical miles.

A “blended-wing body” design concept in which the wings merge with the main body of the aircraft with a range similar to the turbofan concept. The wide fuselage opens up multiple options for hydrogen storage and distribution, and for cabin layout.

“This is a historic moment for the commercial aviation sector as a whole and we intend to play a leading role in the most important transition this industry has ever seen,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus CEO. “The concepts we unveil today offer the world a glimpse of our ambition to drive a bold vision for the future of zero-emission flight. I strongly believe that the use of hydrogen — both in synthetic fuels and as a primary power source for commercial aircraft — has the potential to significantly reduce aviation’s climate impact.”