Baton Rouge-Based Foodservice Startup to Expand into Frozen Foods

Focus Foods was founded by Baton Rouge, La.-based entrepreneur Jeff Landry in March when he teamed up with other former food truck operators from the area to create a business that sells single-serve meals to schools, healthcare centers and disaster relief efforts.

The company was spun out of coronavirus pandemic relief efforts by Baton Rouge-based nonprofit Three O’Clock Project, which provides healthy meals to churches, schools and daycare centers. As of May, the organization had provided 1 million meals.

TDP Group LLC, Focus Food’s legal name, now plans to expand and begin producing frozen meals, according to Business Report. The company plans to hire 150 employees for its estimated $6 million facility in Baton Rouge by June 2021. It is currently based in Celtic Media Centre.

Focus Food co-founders include Landry, who previously operated the Taco de Paco truck, Adam York and Thomas Jacobs of The Big Cheezy, Neal Ashby of Pullin’ Pork food truck and local resident Matthew Wiggins.