Brooklyn-Based 3-D Printer Manufacturer Closes its Doors

Even after repurposing its factory to make PPE, Voodoo Manufacturing recently closed its doors as operating costs became too great. (iStock/iloliloli)

While 3-D printing can be an invaluable technology for manufacturers to add to their facilities, Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Voodoo Manufacturing put all of its eggs in that one basket, which limited the types of jobs it could take on. Once the coronavirus pandemic hit, the company repurposed its factory to make PPE, but said in a letter on its website that it “couldn’t make it to the other side.”

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that Voodoo Manufacturing has permanently closed its door,” the letter reads. “COVID-19 was challenging for everyone, but we tried to continue going. Unfortunately, without a clear end to the current health crisis, Voodoo Manufacturing couldn’t make it to the other side.”

Founded in 2015, Voodoo Manufacturing built a manufacturing system of more than 200 3-D printers capable of producing thousands of parts a week. According to Owler, a San Mateo, Calif.-based internet company that provides “hard-to-find company data,” Voodoo Manufacturing had about 56 employees.

Voodoo Manufacturing said its mission was to “give the power of manufacturing to everyone.” The company said it allowed small and large businesses alike to share new ideas and products with the world, helped artists realize projects that would not have been possible without 3-D printing digital manufacturing and enabled activists to promote change using its technology.

After shifting its focus to PPE, Voodoo Manufacturing was able to distribute more than 15,000 protective face shields across the U.S., but operational costs were too high, according to 3D Printing Industry. The company was a pioneer in its heavy investment in professional-grade desktop systems.

However, most manufacturers see it as one tool in their toolkits. Jabil and Volkswagen, for example, have brought desktop systems in-house, and alongside industrial equipment.

COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on every industry, and 3-D printing is no exception. 3D Systems recently announced a 28% decrease in total revenue for second-quarter 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. That equates to a $45 million drop.