Clorox Just Had Another Strong Quarter. Surprised?

The Clorox Co. continues to clean up when it comes to quarterly earnings.

The Oakland, Mich.-based company reported sales growth of 27% for its 2021 fiscal first quarter, which ended Sept. 30, when compared to the same quarter last year. In August, Clorox reported a 22% sales increase for its 2020 fiscal fourth quarter when compared to the same quarter in 2019.

The pandemic, of course, has everything to do with this. Clorox markets some of the most recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products. And with the continued spread of COVID-19 and the coming cold and flu season, Americans are cleaning more than ever before, according to a national survey by the American Cleaning Institute (ACI). Nearly half of the 1,000 consumers said in the survey that they will clean and disinfect more this flu season.

“We delivered another quarter of outstanding results to have a strong start to the fiscal year, with broad-based strength across our portfolio, driving double-digit sales growth in all reportable segments,” said Clorox CEO Linda Rendle. “At a time of global uncertainty, these results speak to the strength of our brands and passion of our people as they stepped up to meet the needs of consumers around the world.”

In Clorox’s health and wellness segment, which includes cleaning products; professional products; and vitamins, minerals and supplements, sales increased 28% in the first quarter. Clorox said the increase was largely driven by continued strong shipments in the cleaning and professional products portfolios due to higher demand for disinfecting and cleaning products used both in and out of the home.

Clorox said its fiscal year sales are now expected to grow between 5% and 9%, including double-digit sales growth in the fiscal second quarter.

Rendle noted that Clorox’s priority is to continue to maximize the supply of its products and to leverage all available resources to help ensure people can access what they need.