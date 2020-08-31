Coca-Cola Reorganizes Operating Units to Focus on 5 Global Categories for Future Growth

(iStock/Fotoatelie)

The Coca-Cola Company is reorganizing to better pursue its Beverages for Life strategy and prepare the business for future growth.

The company will create new operating units focused on regional and local execution that will work closely with five marketing category leadership teams that span the globe to rapidly scale ideas. This structure will be supported by Coca-Cola’s new Platform Services organization, which it said will provide global services and enhanced expertise across a range of critical capabilities.

“We have been on a multi-year journey to transform our organization,” Chairman and CEO James Quincey said. “The changes in our operating model will shift our marketing to drive more growth and put execution closer to customers and consumers while prioritizing a portfolio of strong brands and a disciplined innovation framework. As we implement these changes, we’re continuing to evolve our organization, which will include significant changes in the structure of our workforce.”

Coca-Cola said its structural changes will result in the reallocation of some people and resources, which includes voluntary and involuntary reductions in employees. The company announced a voluntary separation program to give employees the option of taking a separation package, if eligible. The program will first be offered to about 4,000 employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.

Coca-Cola’s current model includes 17 business units that sit under four geographical segments, plus Global Ventures and Bottling Investments. Moving forward, the operational side of the business will consist of nine operating units under four geographical segments, along with Global Ventures and Bottling Investments.

The company said its nine new operating units will help streamline the organization by replacing current business units and groups. The units will be interconnected with more consistency in structure and a focus on eliminating duplication of resources and scaling new products more quickly.

Coca-Cola is also conducting a portfolio rationalization process that it said will lead to a tailored collection of global, regional and local brands with the potential for greater growth.

To drive these initiatives and support the operating units, the company is reinforcing and deepening its leadership in five global categories with the strongest consumer opportunities: