Country Singer Luke Bryan’s Beer Brand Suspends Production

Editorial Staff September 2, 2020
Two Lane, a Daleville, Va.-based beer company founded by country singer Luke Bryan, has suspended production until March 2021 because of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Bryan posted this message on Instagram: “We know you love Two Lane Lager (almost as much as we love making it), which is why I’m so sorry to say we had to pause production due to COVID-19. This was a difficult decision, but don’t worry, we’ll be back in March, bigger and better than ever. Love ya’ll and appreciate your continued support. Cheers.”

Bryan launched his Two Lane American Golden Lager beer brand in March 2020 in partnership with beer and spirit producer Constellation Brands. The beer was initially available in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida and Virginia.

