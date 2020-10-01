Drinkmate Doubles its Manufacturing Facility to Support Increased Growth

Carbonated drink maker Drinkmate recently doubled the size of its manufacturing and warehouse facility in Ann Arbor, Mich., to support increased domestic and international demand for its product.

Drinkmate said its new facility streamlines efforts and accommodates increased demand for machines and CO2 gas supplies. The company is also implementing next-level management and operational processes to increase overall efficiencies.

“Drinkmate’s growth is attributed to continuing product innovations and the patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage,” CEO Douglas Wang said. “Even prior to the pandemic, consumers were asking for ways to increase overall health and reduce bottle waste, and this is the foundation on which the Drinkmate brand is developed. COVID has only accelerated demand for our product.”

Wang said the company recently developed the first personal carbonating bottle, the stainless steel InstaFizz water bottle, which lets consumers carbonate on the go. “As we increase our research and development, manufacturing and distribution capabilities throughout the world, we are actively expanding our reach to support future and increasing growth for years to come.”