Driscoll’s Partners with Indoor Ag Company to Expand its Reach

Driscoll’s, the world’s biggest fresh berry company, is bringing its strawberries inside with Plenty Unlimited Inc., a farm technology company that specializes in indoor vertical farming.

Under a joint development agreement, Plenty said it will grow Driscoll’s strawberries year-round in its vertical indoor farms, beginning at its research and development center in Laramie, Wyo. Together, the companies will work to bring flavorful strawberry varieties to market, leveraging the benefits of a controlled growing environment while also creating opportunity for berry expansion into regions that have historically been difficult to serve.

“It’s clear that Plenty’s vision and capabilities of pioneering the potential of indoor farming technology makes them the leader in this space,” said J. Miles Reiter, Driscoll’s chairman and CEO. “As one of the few berry companies with a dedicated global R&D program, we believe our proprietary berries, which are focused on flavor, combined with Plenty’s technology leadership will create a competitive market edge as we expand to more effectively meet the future consumer.”

By incorporating Driscoll’s proprietary genetics and berry expertise into its indoor farming technology, Plenty said it can consistently deliver great flavors from Driscoll’s varieties while also optimizing for texture and taste.

“The indoor environment will remove the unpredictability of Mother Nature, allowing both companies to meet the future needs of consumers worldwide, including geographical locations that are not hospitable to growing strawberries,” Plenty said.

Using data analytics, machine learning and customized lighting, Plenty said it is able to iterate at unprecedented speed, leveraging the more than 200 years of growing data the platform generates annually. This advanced agri-food platform has allowed Plenty to show more than 700% yield improvement in leafy greens in the last 24 months while maintaining its flavor and quality.