Food and Beverage Manufacturers Describe Pandemic as a ‘Tidal Wave’ to Operations

(iStock/danielvfung)

Food and beverage manufacturers are saying “COVID is more than a trend; it’s a tidal wave that’s going to dictate a lot about how the next 5 years pan out,” according to a recent Food Engineering survey.

Each year, the publication surveys its readership to find out what challenges processors are facing, how they are adapting and what they expect in the future. COVID-19 of course has dominated this year’s responses as it has disrupted normal routines, planning and forecasting.

The pandemic has also dramatically shifted demand to retail products while foodservice demand evaporates. Plant-based meat manufacturer Before the Butcher founder and President Danny O’Malley said the company literally lost 95% of its business overnight when the pandemic hit because it supplied restaurants.

Processors also noted the trend toward single-serving, grab-and-go food and beverages has declined as more people are preparing meals at home. Demand for frozen and non-perishable items is also on the rise.

“Generally speaking, people have been panic-buying frozen foods because they last longer and won’t necessitate weekly shopping trips,” said Rigo Viezca, global head of fast-moving consumer goods solutions at Signals Analtyics.

Looking to the future, Food Engineering says processors see automation, robotics and AI as the biggest trends. Respondents also said the pandemic is the No. 1 challenge they face and with no clear end in sight, it will continue to drive decision-making, forecasting and spending.