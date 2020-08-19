Type to search

Food Coating Ingredients Industry to Reach $5.94 Billion in 2027

Editorial Staff August 19, 2020
The global food coating ingredient market is expected to reach $5.94 billion in 2027 thanks to the growing success of fast food restaurants over the past few decades, according to research from Reports and Data. The growth in that sector has contributed to consumer development and growth of the food and beverage industry.

Food coating in manufacturing is used to enhance the structure, taste and texture of the product. The method allows the product to keep moving as the layer component is used in a specific design. Food coatings not only secure the underlying substance, but also increase the overall appeal and product quality.

Many consumers opt for ready-to-eat and frozen foods, which the research says is expected to push the global market in food laminations to accommodate changing consumer patterns. Rising per capita incomes, changing lifestyles and increase popularity of fast food among younger generations will also contribute to the market growth.

