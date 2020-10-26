Freshly Opens West Coast Facility to Increase Production Capacity

New York-based fresh-prepared meal delivery service Freshly Inc. is expanding its food manufacturing operations with the opening of a new facility in Commerce, Calif., located in southeast Los Angeles County.

As demand for its chef-cooked meals continues to surge, Freshly said the new facility will significantly increase its order fulfillment and production capacity and bring more than 130 new jobs to the area. The 111,260-square-foot facility will begin operations in December and increase the company’s meal production capacity by 20%.

“In 2020, Freshly hit a huge milestone delivering over one million meals weekly, and opening our first facility on the West Coast will help power our continued growth,” said Mike Wystrach, Freshly’s founder and CEO. “As more people look to balance convenience and nutrition with their meals and shift to ordering food online, this Los Angeles facility will help us continue to scale and meet growing consumer demand.”

Freshly also operates facilities in Linden, N.J.; Savage, Md.; and Phoenix, Ariz.