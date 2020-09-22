General Mills Targets 30% Reduction in Greenhouse Gases Over Next Decade

General Mills pledged to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% across its full value chain — from farm to fork to landfill — over the next 10 years. The company also committed to a long-term goal to achieve net zero emission levels by 2050.

The multinational food manufacturer said its greenhouse gas commitment was calculated based on methodologies approved by the Science Based Target Initiative. These model a level of emission reductions that science suggests is necessary to sustain the health of the planet.

“We’re proud to be making this ambitious goal, which will take strong leadership and collaboration to drive holistic change,” said Jeff Harmening, chairman and CEO of General Mills. “From farmers and suppliers, to where we make our food, to packaging producers and shippers, to retailers, and finally how we get it to our consumers’ tables, each step in our value chain has a critical role to play — that’s how we’ll tackle this to ensure we are doing more and taking bolder actions.”

General Mills’ four key ambitions that will guide its work to accelerate planetary health, healthy living ecosystems, and thriving farmers and communities over the next decade are: