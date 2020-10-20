GM to Open ‘Factory ZERO’ to Build Electric Vehicles

General Motors recently announced a new mission and name for its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant, which was at one time slated to close as part of a massive company restructuring. Calling it “Factory ZERO,” GM will solely build electric vehicles at the facility.

Factory ZERO will build the new GMC Hummer EV electric truck late next year and GM said it is also expected to build the Cruise Origin, a self-driving electric vehicle designed by GM and Honda.

“The name ‘Factory ZERO’ reflects the significance of this facility in advancing GM’s zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion future,” the company said. “The facility has advanced technology and tooling, and was designed with a focus on sustainable manufacturing.”

GM said its $2.2 billion investment in the factory for retooling and upgrades will position the facility to build electronic vehicles at scale. Factory ZERO will eventually employ about 2,200 workers.

“Factory ZERO is the next battleground in the EV [electric vehicle] race and will be GM’s flagship assembly plant in our journey to an all-electric future,” said Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of global manufacturing. “The electric trucks and SUVs that will be built here will help transform GM and the automotive industry.”