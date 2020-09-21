Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Masks to Chicago Public Schools

The broad line supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products serving businesses and institutions wants to help ensure teachers, students and staff in Chicago Public Schools (CPS) have the face coverings they need for a safe school year.

Grainger’s donation to the Children First Fund includes 1.2 million cloth reusable face coverings and 500,000 disposable face coverings to supplement CPS’s existing inventory. A portion of the donation was used this summer to support the Summer Return to Play program for sports across the district. An additional portion of the face coverings will be used to support teachers, staff and students for supplemental programming, Fall Return to Play sports, and to support families and staff at Child Learning Hubs.

“As we work to ensure the health and safety of our school communities, we are grateful for the support and leadership of Chicago companies,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “This generous donation from Grainger helps us respond to the evolving needs of our students and staff, continue to provide masks for our essential staff in school buildings and be prepared to welcome school communities back when it is safe to do so.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, Grainger has been an essential business providing hardware, safety, personal protective equipment and other MRO products to customers, including government agencies, hospitals, first responders, food producers, utilities, pharmaceutical manufacturers and those that work in critical infrastructure sectors.

“As a company founded and headquartered in the Chicago area, we think it’s critical to help our neighbors stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Donald G. Macpherson, Grainger chairman and CEO. “Our access to supplies like face coverings puts us in a unique position during this global emergency to help support the work, education and well-being of the residents in our communities during these challenging times.”