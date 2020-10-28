Harley-Davidson’s Got a New Bike Coming Out Next Year … an e-bicycle!

Named after “Serial Number One,” the nickname of Harley-Davidson’s first motorcycle, the company recently launched Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated e-bicycle brand. The new company’s first line of products will arrive spring 2021.

Harley-Davidson says the Serial 1 Cycle Company combines its world-class product development capability and leadership in two-wheel electric propulsion with the agility and innovation of a start-up brand dedicated exclusively to the e-bicycle products and customer.

“When Harley-Davidson first put power to two wheels in 1903, it changed how the world moved, forever,” said Aaron Frank, brand director for Serial 1 Cycle Company. “Inspired by the entrepreneurial vision of Harley-Davidson’s founders, we hope to once again change how cyclists and the cycling-curious move around their world with a Serial 1 e-bicycle.”

The e-bicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts working with a single focus to design and develop an e-bicycle worthy of the Harley-Davidson name, the company said. Harley-Davidson decided to structure the e-bicycle business into a new entity that could focus exclusively on delivering an optimal e-bicycle product and experience.

The Serial 1 brand is led today by a team of Harley-Davidson alumni including President Jason Huntsman, Vice President of Product Development Ben Lund, Brand Director Aaron Frank, and Lead Brand Marketing Specialist Hannah Altenburg.

The global e-bicycle market was estimated to be more than $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over six percent from 2020 to 2025.

“The dynamic, fast-growing e-bicycle space is at the forefront of a global mobility revolution,” Frank said. “The formation of Serial 1 allows Harley-Davidson to play a key role in this mobility revolution while allowing Serial 1 to focus exclusively on the e-bicycle customer and deliver an unmatched riding experience rooted in freedom and adventure.”