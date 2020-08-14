Humans and Robots Unite to Transform Manufacturing

Pairing human skill and creativity with the strength and speed of robots is the best way to tackle modern manufacturing challenges. (iStock.com/metamorworks)

In a March 2020 survey by the National Association of Manufacturers, 53% of manufacturers anticipated a change in operations due to COVID-19. The change in operations goes beyond the immediate coronavirus crisis.

To compete in a fast-evolving global market, they need to fundamentally transform the way goods are produced, according to World Economic Forum. “The manufacturing industry is under pressure to respond to ever-changing market needs,” said Patrick Sobalvarro, CEO and co-founder of Veo Robotics. “Modern demands of mass customization, higher product variability and quality expectations, and faster product cycles are creating complex challenges for manufacturers, whose economics are best suited to much longer product cycles and limited variability.”

The best way to tackle these challenges is to pair human skill and creativity with the strength and speed of robots, Sobalvarro said. Rather than creating an environment with processes that are fully automated or fully manual, or running a fully automated facility, manufacturers need to give human workers tasks that require flexibility while robots can handle tasks that make the best use of their strength and speed.

According to a study by MIT’s Julie Shah, idle time is reduced by 85% when people work collaboratively with a human-aware robot compared to when working in all-human teams. “The advantages of robot-human collaboration were already known before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the crisis has made it even more necessary to join forces,” Sobalvarro said.