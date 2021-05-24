It’s Nearly Summer — and Salty Snacks Season

Don’t look now but here comes Memorial Day, the official kickoff of summer and the barbecue season.

Salty snacks manufacturer, Frito-Lay, recently conducted its latest U.S. Snack Index — a poll focused on consumers’ snacking habits — and found that 80% of Americans say they have already made plans for Memorial Day, including many activities outside the house like attending a barbecue. (The results are a drastic difference to 2020 data where 82% of consumers noted they planned to stay at home alone for the holiday.)

Frito-Lay’s recent poll of 2,199 adult consumers also reveals that salty snacks will be prevalent this Memorial Day and summer. Then again, salty snacks have been prevalent — dollar sales were up 14% for the year ending Feb. 6, according to market researcher Nielsen.

According to Plano, Texas-based Frito-Lay’s poll, 84% of consumers cite salty snacks as a staple of the summer season.

“Overall, the home continues to be central for snacking and gatherings; however, as the world reopens and vaccinations continue, consumers are venturing out again,” said Mike Del Pozzo, chief customer officer at Frito-Lay North America, which manufactures Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, Tostitos, Sun Chips and other brands. “With salty snacks being the No. 1 food contributor to sales growth at retail, Frito-Lay is ready to meet consumer snacking demand wherever they snack.”

Here’s what else the U.S. Snack Index found:

Everyday Activities Are Returning but Some Pandemic Behaviors Here to Stay

• More people are getting salty snacks in-person at the grocery store (a 14-point increase from 2020). More than one-third (35%) are picking them up at convenience stores — an area that has seen a large uptick as consumers get out more.

• E-commerce is here to stay as consumers are now used to purchases at the push of a button. Frito-Lay anticipates e-commerce to double by 2025, and online salty snack sales are up about 73% year-over-year.

Consumers Trying New Snacks, Bold Flavors but Classics Remain a Steady Favorite

When choosing a salty snack, 89% of consumers said the most important thing is convenience or having tried-and-true favorites.

• Chips are the tops for nearly all summer activities and two in three say they prefer to stick with the classic, traditional flavors.

• Americans are getting more adventurous compared to last year, with people preferring new, spicy and bold flavors (25% in 2020 versus 32% in 2021). This is higher among millennials and Gen-Zers, with 45 percent saying they prefer new, spicy and bold flavors.

Snacking Habits Vary

• More than a quarter of people in Los Angeles (29%), Baltimore/Washington, D.C. (27%) and Houston (26%) say they expect to snack more this summer compared to a typical, pre-pandemic summer.

“The pandemic has caused companies to find creative ways to meet consumer snacking demand,” said Elizabeth Avery, president and CEO of SNAC International, the global trade association representing the snack food industry. “We have seen drastic shifts in consumer preferences and habits — from the flavors and types of snacks consumers choose to how snacks are making it to their doorsteps.”

For more information on the U.S. Snack Index, visit here.