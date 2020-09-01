Jones Soda Puts Voter Registration Tool into Customers’ Hands

Jones Soda Co., the maker of craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-designed label artwork, is putting voter registration tools literally into the hands of its customers. Voting-themed labels featuring QR Codes that take citizens directly to a registration site will debut this week.

Powered by a registration tool operated by the non-profit and non-partisan Voter Participation Center (VPC), the soda bottles allow eligible citizens to register to vote. They can also check their current registration status and find information on voting guidelines and state registration deadlines from their smartphones.

“The right to vote is a cornerstone of American democracy but millions of eligible voters aren’t registered even in a normal year, and this year is obviously not normal,” said Jamie Colbourne, Jones Soda interim CEO. “Registration numbers are at historic lows because the pandemic has shut down many voter registration sites and live events. We created our Vote 2020 bottles to both inspire people to register and give them a way to do it without even putting down their drink.”

Jones Soda’s Vote 2020 labels are hitting store shelves across the U.S. this week. The labels feature six different designs created by artists and consumers in a total print run of 500,000.

Front label graphics range from a “Voting Beats Not Voting” message to a 9-time repetition of the word “Vote” superimposed over an image of the Statue of Liberty. A QR code on the back enables online voter registration in about two minutes with a driver’s license or state identification card.