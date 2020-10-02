MFG Day Aims to Highlight Manufacturing Careers, Address the Skills Gap

The Manufacturing Institute, the charitable nonprofit workforce development and education partner of the National Association of Manufacturers, announced the start of MFG Day 2020, which will run through October.

MFG Day, the institute’s flagship initiative, showcases diverse, modern manufacturing careers. It also addresses the skills gap, which the Manufacturing Institute said may leave more than 2.4 million American jobs unfulfilled by 2028 because of outdated misconceptions about the industry and the lack of highly skilled workers to fill those jobs.

“As we celebrate MFG Day across the country over the next month, we are reminded of the important role that modern manufacturing plays in each of our lives,” said Manufacturing Institute Executive Director Carolyn Lee. “From the masks and clothes we wear to the food we eat, modern manufacturing is at the heart of our country, and as the pandemic continues, [it] will lead the way to our recovery and renewal.”

Lee added, “This year’s MFG Day, more so than ever before, is a uniquely powerful opportunity to bring awareness to the high-paying, rewarding and meaningful career opportunities in our industry and to open minds to what’s possible with a career in modern manufacturing.”

MFG Day will be celebrated through a series of mostly virtual events, rather than the annual tradition of manufacturing open houses. More than 300 events will be held throughout October, offering opportunities to connect, reach and participate across the industry.