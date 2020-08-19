Type to search

Manufacturing Industry Updates

Mission Foods to Build Tortilla Factory in Indiana

Editorial Staff August 19, 2020
Share

Mission Foods expects its new facility to begin operations in early 2021. (iStock/bhofack2)

Mission Foods plans to lease, build out and equip a 510,965-square-foot manufacturing facility in Plainfield, Ind., that it says will have the potential to produce 187 million pounds of food products annually.

A Gruma Corp. brand, Mission Foods said its plant will incorporate advanced technological, quality and safety features to produce its corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products. The company expects the facility to begin operations in early 2021 and be fully operational in 2024.

“We have found that our operations are most successful when we partner with hardworking individuals that are excited to make the highest quality food products in the world,” said German Chavez, vice president of manufacturing at Mission Foods. “Indiana is a perfect match.”

Mission Foods said it expects to add 544 jobs as a result of the development by 2026. The company has operated in the United States for 43 years and employs about 6,900 people nationwide in its 19 other plants.

Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

Indiana Creates Fund to Attract Manufacturing Startups
Editorial Staff June 10, 2020
Manufacturing is Alive and Well in These Three Indiana Cities
Editorial Staff February 28, 2020
Breiner1
Breiner Non-Metallics Keeps Machines Working
MT staff July 16, 2019
Aerofilm60tonEngine
Aerofilm Systems is Ready for Expansion
Mark Lawton November 21, 2018

Related Stories

Thieves, Human Traffickers Add to Regional Supply Chain Woes
How Resilient Is Your Organization’s Supply Chain?
Legislation Targets Harsh Fringes of Global Supply Chains
Is Your Supply Chain Doing Something Wrong?
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media
150 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 900
Chicago, IL 60601

Phone:  312.676.1100

Fax:  312.676.1101

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2020, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy