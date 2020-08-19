Mission Foods to Build Tortilla Factory in Indiana

Mission Foods expects its new facility to begin operations in early 2021. (iStock/bhofack2)

Mission Foods plans to lease, build out and equip a 510,965-square-foot manufacturing facility in Plainfield, Ind., that it says will have the potential to produce 187 million pounds of food products annually.

A Gruma Corp. brand, Mission Foods said its plant will incorporate advanced technological, quality and safety features to produce its corn tortillas, flour tortillas, tortilla chips, flat breads and other baked products. The company expects the facility to begin operations in early 2021 and be fully operational in 2024.

“We have found that our operations are most successful when we partner with hardworking individuals that are excited to make the highest quality food products in the world,” said German Chavez, vice president of manufacturing at Mission Foods. “Indiana is a perfect match.”

Mission Foods said it expects to add 544 jobs as a result of the development by 2026. The company has operated in the United States for 43 years and employs about 6,900 people nationwide in its 19 other plants.