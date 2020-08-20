Morito Sovill Americas Makes Sustainable Changes to its C.O.R.E.

Morito Scovill, a 200-year-old manufacturer of buttons, snaps and grommets for the apparel industry, is getting serious about sustainability efforts in 2020 and beyond. The company recently introduced C.O.R.E. — “Committed to Our Resources and Environment” — which is composed of manufacturing methods and products to improve its environmental footprint.

Prior to 2020, Morito Scovill Americas made upgrades to its Clarkesville, Ga., manufacturing facility, including:

An in-house wastewater treatment plant to control and properly treat manufacturing wastewater.

Counter-flow rinse systems that reduce finish plating water consumption by about 50%.

An LED lighting retrofit to reduce lighting energy consumption by 68%.

Consistent efforts to keep Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) or Hazardous Air Pollutant (HAP) discharge at less than 10% of the limit.

Up to 90% recycled corrugated packaging and up to 80% recycled plastic packaging to ship all products.

The company plans to announce several new commitments in 2021 that will provide meaningful improvements for the processes, products and people impacted throughout the supply chain.