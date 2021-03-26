NAM Wants to Send ‘Powerful Message’ about Vaccination

NAM/MI

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) and the Manufacturing Institute (MI) are encouraging rank-and-file workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 with an initiative that is reminiscent of the stickers people wear on election days. Only instead of using a sticker, the Yellow and Red Ribbon Initiative will allow manufacturers to reward vaccinated employees with metallic pins.

“It’s the same philosophy behind ‘I Voted’ stickers,” explained NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Seeing that others have been safely vaccinated sends a powerful message to those who have not yet made the decision to get their shot.”

NAM and the MI are encouraging manufacturers to distribute the pins to workers, families and communities, as well as wear the pins themselves and include them in their social media photos. The two groups are supporting the effort with flyers such as the one shown above as well as suggested text that manufacturers can include in their social media posts and newsletters.

“Getting manufacturers and Americans their COVID-19 vaccines is a key step toward ending the pandemic,” NAM and the MI declared.

The pins are on pre-order until April 7. To learn more and to order pins, visit this page.